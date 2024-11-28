Gilgit-Baltistan authorities have launched a crackdown on illegal mining in various areas of Gilgit Baltistan including Danyore, Chilas, and Karagh

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Gilgit-Baltistan authorities have launched a crackdown on illegal mining in various areas of Gilgit Baltistan including Danyore, Chilas, and Karagh.

The operation led by Director of Minerals Gilgit-Baltistan Zubair Ahmed aims to seize illegal minerals and hold their owners accountable.

According to Ahmed the crackdown is part of the government's efforts to regulate the mining industry and prevent illegal activities.

He warned illegal miners to obtain legal licenses or face stern legal action.

"The seized minerals will be auctioned off by a designated committee, said Director Zubair Ahmad. He said the crackdown is a significant step towards ensuring that the mining industry in Gilgit-Baltistan operates within the bounds of the law.

The crackdown on illegal mining in Gilgit-Baltistan is a welcome move, and it is hoped that it will help to regulate the industry and prevent environmental degradation.