Crackdown On Illegal Oil Agencies In Nowshera Virkan

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Naveed Haider launched an operation against illegal oil agencies in Nowshera Virkan on Wednesday.

According to the AC office, the machines were sealed at two places as a result of the operation on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Muhammad Tariq Qureshi.

Additionally, Assistant Commisioner inspected the cleaning efforts underway at various spots on Chak Road as part of the Suthra Punjab initiative.

He emphasized the importance of cleanliness, citing the Islamic principle that "cleanliness is half of faith," and urged citizens to cooperate with authorities in maintaining a clean environment.

