Open Menu

Crackdown On Illegal Parking Stands In Shalimar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Crackdown on illegal parking stands in Shalimar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, a crackdown on illegal parking stands was carried out in Shalimar Tehsil, here on Tuesday.

The operation was led by Assistant Commissioner Dr. Anum Fatima, who oversaw the registration of cases against two illegal parking stands.

During the operation, an illegal parking stand near Pakistan Centre, which had been previously closed, was found to have resumed operations. As a result, legal action was taken, and cases were registered.

In another incident, a parking stand at Lee Park in Baghbanpura was discovered issuing fake receipts, and fraudulent fine books were seized from the contractor.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza reiterated that the crackdown on illegal parking stands would continue without compromise, emphasizing the importance of these actions for ensuring public convenience and safety.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fine From

Recent Stories

FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for ti ..

FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC project ..

8 seconds ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, bri ..

1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, brings together over 15,000 conte ..

10 minutes ago
 MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strat ..

MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strategic plans

25 minutes ago
 Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thurs ..

Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses

55 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over earthquake victims

55 minutes ago
 DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation

DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation

1 hour ago
HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 ..

Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 literary icons

1 hour ago
 95 dead,130 injured as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hi ..

95 dead,130 injured as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet

1 hour ago
 Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old rec ..

Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old record on South African soil

2 hours ago
 Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations s ..

Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations start in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Egyptian Coptic Orthodo ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church's Christmas celebrati ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan