Crackdown On Illegal Parking Stands In Shalimar
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, a crackdown on illegal parking stands was carried out in Shalimar Tehsil, here on Tuesday.
The operation was led by Assistant Commissioner Dr. Anum Fatima, who oversaw the registration of cases against two illegal parking stands.
During the operation, an illegal parking stand near Pakistan Centre, which had been previously closed, was found to have resumed operations. As a result, legal action was taken, and cases were registered.
In another incident, a parking stand at Lee Park in Baghbanpura was discovered issuing fake receipts, and fraudulent fine books were seized from the contractor.
Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza reiterated that the crackdown on illegal parking stands would continue without compromise, emphasizing the importance of these actions for ensuring public convenience and safety.
