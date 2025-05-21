Open Menu

Crackdown On Illegal Petrol Agencies Intensifies In Haripur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 09:46 PM

A stringent operation against illegal petrol agencies and unauthorized fuel pumps is underway in Haripur district under the ongoing public safety initiative titled “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami Agenda”

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A stringent operation against illegal petrol agencies and unauthorized fuel pumps is underway in Haripur district under the ongoing public safety initiative titled "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami Agenda."

Late Tuesday night, a targeted crackdown was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Haripur, Muhammad Hamza Abbas, in various residential areas where unauthorized petrol agencies were found operating. The action comes as part of an intensified effort to eliminate fire hazards and unsafe fuel distribution practices endangering public safety.

According to officials, despite repeated warnings, several operators continued their illegal activities. As a result, individuals involved were arrested on the spot and shifted to police custody. The illegal petrol agencies were sealed, and formal legal proceedings have been initiated against the violators.

During an accompanying market inspection, fines were imposed on meat vendors for violating designated off-days and for failing to display official price lists as required by law.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Hamza Abbas stated that such actions are being taken to protect the lives and property of citizens. “No one will be allowed to put innocent lives at risk for personal gain. Public safety is our top priority,” he said.

The district administration has vowed to continue these operations until every illegal petrol pump and agency is shut down permanently. Authorities have reiterated their firm stance that no compromise will be made when it comes to ensuring the safety and well-being of Haripur's residents.

