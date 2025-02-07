Crackdown On Illegal Petrol Agencies, LPG Outlets In Sector G-12; 3 Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) In a swift operation led by the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar zone, sealed three illegal petrol agencies and LPG filling point in Sector G-12, arresting three individuals.
The crackdown, part of a broader effort to curb hazardous activities, highlights the risks posed by unauthorized fuel operations in residential areas, said the spokesman of ICT administration.
Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Memon, emphasized the dangers of such illegal setups, stating that unregulated LPG filling points pose significant safety risks to residents. He urged citizens to avoid using these unauthorized facilities and report them immediately to the authorities.
The crackdown is part of ongoing efforts by the district administration to eliminate illegal fuel operations in the city.
The AC reiterated that such activities not only violate the law but also endanger public safety, especially in densely populated areas.
Residents have been advised to boycott illegal petrol and LPG outlets and cooperate with authorities by reporting suspicious activities. The administration has vowed to intensify its campaign against unauthorized fuel operations to ensure public safety and compliance with the law.
The operation in Sector G-12 serves as a reminder of the risks associated with illegal fuel businesses and the need for collective vigilance to prevent potential hazards. Authorities have assured that similar actions will continue across the city to address the issue effectively.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED1.4 billion Sheikh Rashid Bin Mohamme ..
AEEDC Dubai 2025 wraps up 29th edition with deals surpassing AED20 billion
Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stability
Emirates Society of Ophthalmology launches 'ESTBEC' initiative for eye health ad ..
Russia announces gas reserves sufficient for over 100 years
Abu Dhabi's SWAAC ELSO Conference focuses on AI uses in ECMO programme
Muslim Council of Elders takes part in International Religious Freedom Summit in ..
Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ professionalism
UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of Mehdi Charafa to Republic of F ..
DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management excellence, sustainability in ..
UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh
Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bangladesh’s CNS calls on COAS6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal petrol agencies, LPG outlets in sector G-12; 3 arrested6 minutes ago
-
14 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered6 minutes ago
-
AJK councillors demand empowerment of local dodies16 minutes ago
-
CTO Islamabad emphasizes safe road environment, public facilitation16 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal took action to improve the cleanliness situation and eliminate ..16 minutes ago
-
Over 1.2m children administered anti-polio drops26 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls youth to take lead of Green Pakistan through innovation, research, action26 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation held26 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns Chiniot mines case against Sibtain Khan till March 626 minutes ago
-
An awareness seminar was organized by the Revenue Department.26 minutes ago
-
Road Checking Committee formed to ensure observance of road safety rules26 minutes ago