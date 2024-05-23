Open Menu

Crackdown On Illegal Petrol Pumps Begins

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 08:07 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The District administration Peshawar began a crackdown on illegal petrol pumps, arrested owners and took their dispensers into official possession on Thursday.

On the directives of the provincial government, the officers of district administration launched operation against the sale of smuggled petrol, sealed 21 dispensers and arrested their owners to initiate legal proceedings against.

The sale of smuggled petrol pumps through illegal petrol pumps has become attractive business and such dispensers were established across the district.

Few days ago, Petroleum Dealers and Carriage Association had protested against the operation of illegal petrol pumps and gone on strike. However, after holding successful negotiations, the district administrated accepted their demand to take action against such petrol pumps.

Smuggled substandard petrol is not only harmful for the engine of the vehicles, but can also cause a sudden accident.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has directed the officers of district administration to further accelerate indiscriminate operation against all illegal dispenser-petrol pumps in the district.

