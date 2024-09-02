Open Menu

Crackdown On Illegal Petrol Pumps Begins In Hassanabdal

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 11:21 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The local administration of Hassanabdal on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza launched a crackdown on unauthorized mini petrol outlets and oil agencies in rural areas on Monday.

According to DC Office, the targeted crackdown sealed several pumps in Pathargarh, Pind Mehri, Sabazpeer, Jehanabad, Tandda, Mansoora, Bhalarjoggi and Kawwan.

The authorities also confiscated materials from the illegal outlets and initiated legal action against the owners.

Assistant Commissioner Arif Qureshi stated that the administration has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal petrol pumps and oil agencies, with FIRs being filed against violators.

The crackdown is expected to continue daily, targeting illegal mini petrol outlets and LPG refilling stations in both rural and urban areas, ensuring a safer and more regulated fuel trade in the region.

