Crackdown On Illegal Petrol Sellers In Nowshera Virkan

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Crackdown on illegal petrol sellers in Nowshera Virkan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Nowshera Virkan's police launched a crackdown on illegal open petrol sellers on Thursday in Nowshera Virkan, on the special instruction of Assistant Commissioner(AC) Jawad Hussain Pirzada.

According to DC office, the authorities have taken into custody refilling machines and registered cases against the accused.

The owners of several illegal refilling agencies, including Khalilur Rehman, Shahid Manzoor, Anas Zafar, and Mohammad Shafiq, were arrested by the local police for violating the Punjab government's ban on selling open petrol.

This crackdown is part of a larger effort to curb the sale of illegal petrol in the region.

The authorities are taking a tough stance against those involved in the illegal petrol trade, and it's likely that more arrests and seizures will follow in the coming days.

APP/mud/378

