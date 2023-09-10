Crackdown on illegal sugar hoarding launched in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration has launched crackdown on illegal storage of sugar in the revenue limits of Faisalabad to check its artificial shortage and sale in black.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that sugar was an essential commodity for human consumption, but some elements created its artificial shortage to mint money. Therefore, the district administration had launched a vigorous drive against hoarding of sugar so as to ensure its availability in the market in addition to its sale on government fixed rate.

He said that Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Suleman Mansha conducted surprise raid at a godown near Salooni Jhal and recovered more than 300 bags of sugar.

These bags were stored illegal to sell them in the black for profiteering.

The AC sealed premises of the godown while further action against sugar-dealer was under progress, he added.

He further said that district administration on other hand also started negotiation with the management of sugar mills and business community so that this commodity could be sold out to the general public at government-fixed rate.

The first round of the negotiation remained successful and it was hoped that this commodity would be available easily for the people in Faisalabad on its fixed rate very soon, he added.