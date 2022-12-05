Crackdown On Illegal Sugarcane Weighing Scales Launched
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2022 | 07:16 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration on Monday launched a crackdown on illegal sugarcane weighing scales in the district.
The monitoring teams sealed 74 such weighing scales in a day-long operation.
At least 13 weighing scale owners were booked and imposed a fine of Rs20,000.
Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh had directed the assistant commissioners to monitor the crushing season strictly and send the elements involved in exploiting the farmers to lockups.