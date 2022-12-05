Crackdown on illegal sugarcane weighing scales launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration on Monday launched a crackdown on illegal sugarcane weighing scales in the district.

The monitoring teams sealed 74 such weighing scales in a day-long operation.

At least 13 weighing scale owners were booked and imposed a fine of Rs20,000.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh had directed the assistant commissioners to monitor the crushing season strictly and send the elements involved in exploiting the farmers to lockups.