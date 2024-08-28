Crackdown on illegal vehicle modifications; 53 vehicle registrations suspended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Excise and Taxation Department of Islamabad has intensified its crackdown on vehicles violating excise laws in the Federal Capital, targeting illegal modifications and unpaid taxes.

According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, the Excise and Taxation Department has launched an extensive operation against vehicles with fancy number plates, tinted windows, unauthorized police lights, and those not paying the required token tax.

Excise officials are actively conducting operations across major highways, busy markets, and other key locations in Islamabad. As part of today's operation, action was taken against 66 vehicles with tinted windows and 99 vehicles without registration plates.

In addition to these actions, the registration of 53 vehicles was suspended for various violations of excise laws.

Three vehicles illegally using police lights had these lights removed, and the vehicles were seized by authorities. Furthermore, token taxes were collected from 200 vehicles, with fines imposed for non-payment.

Director of Excise and Taxation, Bilal Azam, has urged citizens to remove non-standard number plates and tinted windows from their vehicles to avoid penalties.

He also advised against using HD lights in public vehicles and called on vehicle owners to immediately pay any outstanding token taxes and register any unregistered vehicles.

The Excise Department remains committed to enforcing excise laws in Islamabad, ensuring that all vehicles comply with the regulations.