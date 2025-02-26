Open Menu

Crackdown On Illegal Weapons In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 09:28 PM

Crackdown on illegal weapons in Muzaffargarh

Daira Din Panah Police have arrested four suspects and recovered a cache of firearms, including one Kalashnikov and three 30-bore pistols along with ammunition

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Daira Din Panah Police have arrested four suspects and recovered a cache of firearms, including one Kalashnikov and three 30-bore pistols along with ammunition.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

According to a police spokesperson, the operation was carried out under the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh, Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan. During various targeted raids, the police successfully seized illegal firearms and apprehended the culprits, who have been sent to lockup.

