Crackdown On Illegal Wildlife Trade Geared Up : Marriyum Aurangzeb

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has affirmed that the Punjab government's crackdown on the illegal trade and smuggling of rare wildlife and birds is gearing up.

Following a tip-off, the Wildlife Department, in collaboration with police, conducted a successful operation in Taunsa, resulting in the arrest of a suspect. During the operation, a rare eagle valued at over $36,000 was recovered, and the bird was found to be in good physical condition.

The arrested individual is believed to be involved in the smuggling of rare birds abroad.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb praised the Wildlife Department on behalf of the Chief Minister Punjab, stating that the recovered eagle will be fitted with a tracker before being released back into the wild.

She emphasized the critical role that birds play in maintaining ecological balance.

Marriyum Aurangzeb highlighted that under the Chief Minister’s policy for the protection of forests and wildlife, continuous operations are being carried out across the province. Numerous rare animals and birds have been rescued and transferred to zoos, while many others have received medical treatment to save their lives.

The senior minister asserted that the government is committed to preserving biodiversity and combating illegal wildlife trafficking in Punjab, while ensuring a safe and sustainable environment for both wildlife and local ecosystems.

