Crackdown on illegally residing foreign nationals intensifies in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police have launched a robust campaign against foreign nationals unlawfully residing in the Federal capital and nabbed 13 persons living without proper authorization.

Police spokesperson said that a joint team from Islamabad Capital Police's Bani Gala, Sabzi Mandi, and Shams Colony Police Stations successfully apprehended 13 individuals found to be residing in the country without proper authorization.

The detained foreign nationals were currently in the process of deportation, with 13 others handed over to the Islamabad administration for repatriation to their respective countries.

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan underscored, "These measures are aimed at discouraging the unauthorized establishment of residency by foreign nationals within the federal capital's jurisdiction.

"

"The presence of illegal foreign nationals in Pakistan is only acceptable in accordance with national laws and regulations."

Moreover, Dr Khan highlighted the active pursuit of legal actions by Islamabad Capital Police against those individuals who facilitate illegal residency or employment of foreign nationals.

"Citizens are urged to uphold Pakistani laws and play their part in maintaining security by reporting any suspicious individuals or activities related to undocumented foreign nationals through the 'Pucar-15' helpline," he added.