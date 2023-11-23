Open Menu

Crackdown On Illegally Residing Foreign Nationals Intensifies In Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Crackdown on illegally residing foreign nationals intensifies in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police have launched a robust campaign against foreign nationals unlawfully residing in the Federal capital and nabbed 13 persons living without proper authorization.

Police spokesperson said that a joint team from Islamabad Capital Police's Bani Gala, Sabzi Mandi, and Shams Colony Police Stations successfully apprehended 13 individuals found to be residing in the country without proper authorization.

The detained foreign nationals were currently in the process of deportation, with 13 others handed over to the Islamabad administration for repatriation to their respective countries.

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan underscored, "These measures are aimed at discouraging the unauthorized establishment of residency by foreign nationals within the federal capital's jurisdiction.

"

"The presence of illegal foreign nationals in Pakistan is only acceptable in accordance with national laws and regulations."

Moreover, Dr Khan highlighted the active pursuit of legal actions by Islamabad Capital Police against those individuals who facilitate illegal residency or employment of foreign nationals.

"Citizens are urged to uphold Pakistani laws and play their part in maintaining security by reporting any suspicious individuals or activities related to undocumented foreign nationals through the 'Pucar-15' helpline," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Bani Nasir From Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

12 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

12 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

12 hours ago
 All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

12 hours ago
Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

12 hours ago
 Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journal ..

Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists: Caretaker Minister for I ..

12 hours ago
 E-Procurement System a significant step towards go ..

E-Procurement System a significant step towards good governance: CS

13 hours ago
 Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal ..

Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal immigrants by end of January: ..

13 hours ago
 Finland says closes all but one border crossing to ..

Finland says closes all but one border crossing to Russia

13 hours ago
 DC urges for protection of special children's righ ..

DC urges for protection of special children's rights

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan