Crackdown on kite flying continues

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore police arrested 61 accused and registered cases against them for making, selling and flying kites during this week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Lahore police arrested 61 accused and registered cases against them for making, selling and flying kites during this week.

The police recovered 1375 kites, 18 string rolls from the possession of the accused.

City Division Police registered 13 cases, Cantonment 19, Civil Lines one, Iqbal Town five, Saddar two and Model Town Division Police registered 21 cases.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani said that the kite-flyers were being monitored by drone cameras and a series of announcements were being made in public places. He said that Lahore Police Operations Wing is taking action on a daily basis for violating the Kite Flying Act.