Crackdown on kite flying continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) On the direction of Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Lahore police have launched crackdown against kite flying across the city. In this regard, 537 cases have been registered and 595 accused arrested last week.

In a statement issued here Friday, the Lahore police spokesman said that more than 10,900 kites and 397 string spools have been recovered from the possession of suspects involved in kite flying. During this time, 171 accused of kite flying have been arrested in City Division, 114 in Cantonment Division, 36 in Civil Lines Division, 102 in Saddar Division, 80 in Iqbal Town Division and 92 accused have been arrested in Model Town Division.

The CCPO Lahore said that elements involved in the manufacture, sale and use of killer string and kites do not deserve any leniency. He directed that intelligence-based action should be taken against the accused involved in the online business of kite manufacturing.