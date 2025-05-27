Crackdown on kite flying: Police register 3246 cases in four months

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Punjab Police are continuing its crackdown against kite making, selling and flying in the province.

In the first four months of the current year, 3246 cases of Kite Flying Act were registered.

According to police records, 988 cases were registered in Lahore region, 715 cases in Sheikhupura region, 590 cases in Gujranwala region, 125 cases in Gujarat region, 374 cases in Rawalpindi region, while 99 cases were registered in Sargodha region.

Likewise, 98 cases were registered in Faisalabad region, 109 cases were registered in Multan region.

Similarly,74 cases were registered in Sahiwal region, 56 cases in Dera Ghazi Khan region and 18 cases of Kite Flying Act were registered in Bahawalpur region.