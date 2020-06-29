Crackdown on kite manufacturing factories, dealers

The police on Monday unearthed kite manufacturing factories in Mansoorabad, Madanpura, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Mannanwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The police on Monday unearthed kite manufacturing factories in Mansoorabad, Madanpura, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Mannanwala.

The police also recovered two trucks of kites from the factories and started investigation after registering cases against the accused who fled, a police spokesman said.

The policemen also took action against kite dealers and kite-flyers, and rounded up three dozen accused, he added.

The police started a crackdown after an incident in which 18-year-old Hamza Sarwarof Chak No.240-GB Jaranwala died when he was travelling on a motorcycle in People's Colonyas string of a kite cut his throat the last day.