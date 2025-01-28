Open Menu

Crackdown On Kite Sellers

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Crackdown on kite sellers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The police intensified a crackdown on kite sellers and those involved in kite flying.

During operations conducted in the city, the police teams arrested several individuals

and confiscated 328 kites and 44 chemical-coated strings.

DPO Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi emphasized that kite flying and selling would not be tolerated under

any circumstances.

He vowed to deal with violators with an iron hand, stating as special teams were formed to

curb kite flying.

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

1 minute ago
 EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defenc ..

EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025

16 minutes ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on r ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election

31 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution approves operati ..

National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan

31 minutes ago
 Four players added to star-studded line up for Mub ..

Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Phi ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra

1 hour ago
Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Kh ..

Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..

1 hour ago
 Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to sha ..

Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhi ..

Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025

2 hours ago
 Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls ..

Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation

2 hours ago
 Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in ..

Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra

2 hours ago
 New update for property buyers in Pakistan

New update for property buyers in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan