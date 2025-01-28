Crackdown On Kite Sellers
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The police intensified a crackdown on kite sellers and those involved in kite flying.
During operations conducted in the city, the police teams arrested several individuals
and confiscated 328 kites and 44 chemical-coated strings.
DPO Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi emphasized that kite flying and selling would not be tolerated under
any circumstances.
He vowed to deal with violators with an iron hand, stating as special teams were formed to
curb kite flying.
