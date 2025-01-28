SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The police intensified a crackdown on kite sellers and those involved in kite flying.

During operations conducted in the city, the police teams arrested several individuals

and confiscated 328 kites and 44 chemical-coated strings.

DPO Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi emphasized that kite flying and selling would not be tolerated under

any circumstances.

He vowed to deal with violators with an iron hand, stating as special teams were formed to

curb kite flying.