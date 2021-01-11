UrduPoint.com
Crackdown On Kite Sellers, Flyers; Police Recover 17,350 Kites, Net 12 Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 02:10 PM

Rawalpindi police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas have initiated a crackdown on the people involved in kite selling and flying and recovered 17,350 kites and 95 kite flying string rolls from the possession of 12 accused netted from different areas, a police spokesman said

He said that Rawalpindi police had launched an operation to impose the ban and rounded up 12 kite sellers during last 10 days.

He said the Gungmandi, Cantt, Sadiqabad and Civil Line police conducted raids in different areas and recovered over 17,350 kites and 95 kite flying string rolls from the possession of kite sellers.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigation are underway.

The CPO has appreciated performance of the police officers and directed them for effective policing measures in the city.

He said all out efforts should be made to counter increasing trend of kite selling and flying.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in loss of human lives therefore, it must be stopped and the meaningful way of prevention is to carry out an organized operation against selling of kites and metal string, the CPO directed.

