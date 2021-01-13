UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown On Kite Sellers; Police Recover 11,635 Kites, Net 11

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Crackdown on kite sellers; Police recover 11,635 kites, net 11

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas have initiated crackdown on the people involved in kite selling and flying and recovered 11,635 kites and 36 kite flying string rolls from the possession of 11 accused netted from different areas, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He informed that Rawalpindi police had launched an operation to impose the ban and rounded up the kite sellers.

He said, Civil Line, Race Course, Cantt, Waris Khan and Pirwadhai police conducted raids in different areas and arrested Usman, Zaki Hanif, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad alias Toheedi, Atta ur Rehman, Irfan Mehmood, Hamza, Imran, Sabir and others on recovery of over 11,600 kites and 36 kite flying string rolls from the possession of kite sellers.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigation are underway.

The CPO has appreciated performance of the police officers and directed them for effective policing measures in the city.

He said, all out efforts should be made to counter increasing trend of kite selling and flying. The use of metal string for kite flying results in loss of human lives therefore, it must be stopped and the meaningful way of prevention is to carry out an organized operation against selling of kites and metal string, the CPO directed.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali All From Race

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

21 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

21 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

28 minutes ago

Pb govt to introduce new Law to discourage beggary ..

14 minutes ago

DPP authority slammed for letting U.S. take advant ..

14 minutes ago

11,678 children immunized against polio on 2nd day ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.