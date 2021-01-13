Crackdown on kite sellers; Police recover 11,635 kites, net 11

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas have initiated crackdown on the people involved in kite selling and flying and recovered 11,635 kites and 36 kite flying string rolls from the possession of 11 accused netted from different areas, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He informed that Rawalpindi police had launched an operation to impose the ban and rounded up the kite sellers.

He said, Civil Line, Race Course, Cantt, Waris Khan and Pirwadhai police conducted raids in different areas and arrested Usman, Zaki Hanif, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad alias Toheedi, Atta ur Rehman, Irfan Mehmood, Hamza, Imran, Sabir and others on recovery of over 11,600 kites and 36 kite flying string rolls from the possession of kite sellers.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigation are underway.

The CPO has appreciated performance of the police officers and directed them for effective policing measures in the city.

He said, all out efforts should be made to counter increasing trend of kite selling and flying. The use of metal string for kite flying results in loss of human lives therefore, it must be stopped and the meaningful way of prevention is to carry out an organized operation against selling of kites and metal string, the CPO directed.