Crackdown on kite sellers; police recover 15,635 kites, net 19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas have initiated a crackdown against the people involved in kite selling and flying and recovered 15,635 kites and 88 kite flying string rolls from the possession of 19 accused netted from different areas during January, a police spokesman said.

He informed that Rawalpindi police had launched an operation to impose the ban and rounded up the kite sellers.

He said, Taxila, Civil Line, Race Course, Cantt, Waris Khan and Pirwadhai police conducted raids in different areas and arrested Usman, Zaki Hanif, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad alias Toheedi, Atta ur Rehman, Irfan Mehmood, Hamza, Imran, Sabir, Irfan Haider, Kamran, Mubeen, Rafaqat Hussain, Haris Ashfaq, Usman, Talal, Abdul Rehman, Ahsan Younas and others on recovery of over 15,635 kites and 88 kite flying string rolls from the possession of kite sellers.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigation are underway.

The CPO has appreciated performance of the police officers and directed them for effective policing measures in the city.

He said, all-out efforts should be made to counter increasing trend of kite selling and flying.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in loss of human lives therefore, it must be stopped and the meaningful way of prevention is to carry out an organized operation against selling of kites and metal string, the CPO directed.