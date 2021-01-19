UrduPoint.com
Crackdown On Kite Sellers; Police Recover 42,000 Kites, Net 66 In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:41 PM

Rawalpindi police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas launched crackdown on the people involved in kite selling and flying and recovered 42,000 kites and 2000 kite flying string rolls from the possession of 66 accused netted from different areas during January, a police spokesman said

He said that Rawalpindi police had launched an operation to impose the ban and rounded up the kite sellers.

He said, Potohar division police arrested 44 accused on recovery of 23,378 kites and 237 string rolls while Saddar Division police rounded up four besides seizing 185 kites and five string rolls.

Similarly, Rawal Division police conducted raids in different areas and arrested 18 kite sellers for possessing 18,721 kites and 1957 string rolls.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigation are underway.

The CPO has appreciated performance of the police officers and directed them for effective policing measures in the city.

He said, all out efforts should be made to counter increasing trend of kite selling and flying.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in loss of human lives therefore, it must be stopped and the meaningful way of prevention is to carry out an organized operation against kite sellers, the CPO directed.

