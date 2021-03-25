Crackdown on land-grabbers intensified across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Following the instructions from Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the district administrations have intensified crackdown on land-grabbers and got vacated over 1,719-acre land in 16 districts worth Rs 1.65 billion and registered 14 cases.

According to a handout, issued here on Thursday, 680-kanal land worth Rs 290 million had been retrieved in Narowal. Also,164-acre land worth Rs 191 million was retrieved in Bahawalnagar, 737-kanal worth Rs 185 million in Sheikhupura, 188-acre land worth Rs 180 million in Rahim Yar Khan, 278-kanal worth Rs 70 million in Nankana Sahib, 221-kanal land worth Rs 50 million in Pakpattan and 32-kanal land worth Rs 38 million in Khanewal had been retrieved.

Also, 10 cases were registered against three land-grabbers after retrieving 25-acre land worth Rs 89 million in Okara. Two cases of land was registered in Gujrat. Moreover, 52-kanal land worth Rs 20.6 million and 381-acre land worth Rs 70 million had been retrieved in Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan, respectively besides registering two cases.

Meanwhile,72-kanal land worth Rs 36 million had been got vacated in Sialkot. 1,520-kanal land worth Rs 40 million in Muzaffargarh, 65-acre land worth Rs 163 million in Faisalabad and 65-acre land worth Rs 58 million had been retrieved in Multan.