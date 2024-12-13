Open Menu

Crackdown On Loader Rickshaws Intensified

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Crackdown on loader rickshaws intensified

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) In view of the safety of the lives and property of citizens, the entry of loader rickshaws in the model roads of the provincial metropolis has been banned.

Loader rickshaws will not be allowed to enter Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Cantt and other model roads. Now, both challans and papers will be issued for loading iron rods, iron bars, T-iron, bamboo and other goods outside the body.

CTO Lahore Amara Athar said that rickshaws loaded with iron rods, T-iron are walking death. The daily increase in the number of rickshaws loaded with iron goods is extremely dangerous for other citizens. This year, more than 43,000 challans of loader rickshaws have been issued, 94 cases have been registered. There will be no compromise on the safety of human lives. She said that now, there will be no challan, only papers will be issued.

Along with the driver, adding the rickshaw owner will also be named in the FIR.

The CTO said that the licenses of drivers who overload have also been ordered to be cancelled, no rickshaw owner or driver should exceed the prescribed limit and load. Similarly, special checkpoints have also been set up on Allama Iqbal Road, GT Road, Ferozepur Road, Multan Road and Shahdara.

Meanwhile, the loader vehicles have also been ordered to install head and tail lights and reflectors.

Amara Athar further said that in view of the fatal accidents, a strict crackdown will have to be taken against such vehicles.

In this connection, eight senior wardens and 24 wardens have also been deployed under the supervision of circle officers on the city's entry and exit routes.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Jail Driver Vehicles Road Circle Gulberg FIR

Recent Stories

Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks wi ..

Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks with govt

10 minutes ago
 Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX ..

Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program -

36 minutes ago

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

3 hours ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

3 hours ago
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

3 hours ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

9 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

18 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan