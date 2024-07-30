Crackdown On LPG Cylinders In Passenger Vehicles Ordered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2024 | 08:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi on Tuesday strictly directed the District Regional Transport Authorities of the Sukkur division to immediately remove LPG cylinders from passenger vehicles to ensure safe travel facilities to citizens.
He emphasized the need for strict enforcement of transport laws and vigilant monitoring of vehicle fitness. He gave these directions while chairing a meeting of the Secretaries, District Regional Transport Authority, Sukkur Division, at his office.
The Divisional Commissioner directed them to ensure reduction in transportation related accidents, violations and proper Implementation of transport laws, regulations and inspections.
He ordered secretaries to activate District Transport authorities/committees under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioners. He also emphasised the need to take serious steps to avoid road traffic accidents.
He pointed out that the use of LPG cylinders in passenger vehicles is prohibited and poses a significant risk of fire accidents.
He emphasized the need for stringent measures to prevent this practice.
Commissioner Abbasi said that a comprehensive strategy for Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki devised to tackle this issue and stressed the importance of rigorous enforcement of transport regulations.
Furthermore, he directed the eradication of unauthorized bus terminals in urban areas, which are exacerbating traffic woes in various cities.
He emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between the district administration, police and Regional Transport Authorities to tackle these challenges and directed that a monthly progress report be submitted to the Commissioner's Office. The meeting was attended by Dr. Aamir Ansari, Additional Commissioner Sukkur 1, Hajan Ujjan, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Ameer Ali Mirani, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Ahad Solangi and the Secretaries of District Regional Transport Authorities of Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki, along with other officials.
