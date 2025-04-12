Crackdown on marriage halls, AC Lalian enforces marriage act

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Lalian, Dr. Muhammad Anas Saeed, on Saturday took a strict stance on marriage halls in the area, inspecting several venues to ensure compliance with the Marriage Act.

The inspections focused on enforcing the one dish policy and time restrictions, with violators facing fines.

Dr. Saeed emphasized that there will be zero tolerance for non-compliance, stressing the importance of adhering to the regulations. This move aims to promote responsible event management and prevent extravagance in wedding celebrations.

