Crackdown On Non-tax Paid Cigarette Sales Underway
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Income Tax, Ali Kalyar, has said a decisive crackdown is underway against people involved in selling cigarettes without paying the income tax.
Talking to media on Monday, he revealed that in recent days, cigarettes worth over Rs 300 million, which were brought to market without paying the required tax, had been seized. The involved parties were warned that the crackdown would continue until they comply with tax regulations.
Ali Kalyar emphasized that while national companies print tax details on every cigarette pack, certain companies find it challenging to adhere to this practice. Such companies were directed to manually stamp their packs before distributing them in the market.
Additionally, these companies are now required to maintain complete records of their manually stamped packs.
The Deputy Commissioner made it clear that there would be no leniency for companies or sellers violating these directives. Informational banners and flex boards were displayed across the region to create public awareness about the initiative, Ali Kalyar.
Furthermore, he urged citizens to ensure that the cigarettes they purchase carry the tax payment stamp. “Avoid buying unstamped cigarettes to help hold accountable those harming Pakistan’s economy,” he added.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery held2 minutes ago
-
Women traders get opportunities at CDA's weekly Bazaar12 minutes ago
-
Special children undergo evaluation to bring them to mainstream education system12 minutes ago
-
EPA to launch crackdown on single-use plastic from 10th12 minutes ago
-
PHA utilizing available resources to provide quality recreational facilities to citizens: DG32 minutes ago
-
Awareness campaigns vital to tackle climate challenges: Rana Mashhood32 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two dacoits32 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DI Khan tackles over 750 emergencies in Nov42 minutes ago
-
Fertilizer imports surge by 121.36% in first four months of FY 2024-2542 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 800 kg substandard pickle42 minutes ago
-
Five shopkeepers held for profiteering:42 minutes ago
-
Umar Ayub, Faisal Amin granted transit bail till Dec 2152 minutes ago