Crackdown on One-Dish law violations intensifies in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Gujrat district administration has intensified a crackdown on violations of the One-Dish law under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk, Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair conducted inspections at various marriage halls and marquees across the city.

Four marriage halls were found violating the One-Dish law and were fined accordingly. The violators, including Safina Marriage Hall Gujrat, Sabir Marquee Gujrat, Dua Marquee Jalalpur Jattan, and Rawah Marriage Hall Gujrat, were each fined Rs 50,000 for non-compliance.