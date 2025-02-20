Open Menu

Crackdown On One-Dish Law Violations Intensifies In Gujrat

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Crackdown on One-Dish law violations intensifies in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Gujrat district administration has intensified a crackdown on violations of the One-Dish law under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk, Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair conducted inspections at various marriage halls and marquees across the city.

Four marriage halls were found violating the One-Dish law and were fined accordingly. The violators, including Safina Marriage Hall Gujrat, Sabir Marquee Gujrat, Dua Marquee Jalalpur Jattan, and Rawah Marriage Hall Gujrat, were each fined Rs 50,000 for non-compliance.

Recent Stories

ADNOC’s listed companies targeting continued gro ..

ADNOC’s listed companies targeting continued growth after posting $49.7 billio ..

11 minutes ago
 EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defenc ..

EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defence, industrial capabilities

26 minutes ago
 EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night ..

EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night Vision Goggles

26 minutes ago
 France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned ..

France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned systems

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’ ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’s Wind Information

40 minutes ago
 Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CE ..

Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CERN in Geneva

41 minutes ago
EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infa ..

EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles

41 minutes ago
 Dragon Oil expands investments in Egypt

Dragon Oil expands investments in Egypt

41 minutes ago
 Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 202 ..

Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 2024 in Uzbekistan

56 minutes ago
 EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand gl ..

EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand global naval capabilities

56 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ti ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ties with China

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat f ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat first against India

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan