Crackdown On Outlaws Launched In Tank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Tank police have launched a crackdown to wipe out crimes from the area.
As part of efforts, according to the police spokesman, the police thwarted a major sabotage attempt when SHO Shaheed Mureed Akbar police station, Sher Afzal Khan, and his team arrested two suspects after stopping a suspicious motorcycle on Tank-Pezu road.
He said the suspects were found in possession of firearms, ammunition, stolen items, and mobile phones.
The police have registered cases against the suspects and launched further investigations.
DPO Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan praised SHO Sher Afzal Khan and his team for their successful operation and reiterated the commitment to continue operations to make Tank free of all types of crime.
