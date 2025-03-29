Crackdown On Overcharging: 97 Vehicles Fined
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) In a sweeping crackdown against overcharging at bus terminals, authorities have fined 97 vehicles and imposed Rs. 500,000 in penalties.
Cases have also been registered against 10 individuals, including 2 drivers, for illegally charging passengers extra fares ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
According to a spokesperson for the district administration, late-night operations were conducted on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza to curb excessive fare collection. As a result of timely intervention, thousands of rupees unlawfully taken from passengers were refunded on the spot.
Passengers had reported unjust fare hikes ranging from Rs. 200 to Rs. 700, prompting immediate action from authorities.
DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza said that passenger rights must be protected at all costs and directed authorities to take strict action against transporters involved in overcharging and overloading. He warned that no leniency would be shown, and violators would face strict legal consequences. He also expressed his resolve to ensuring a smooth and fair travel experience for Eid passengers.
Recent Stories
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against visitors in first Pak Vs. NZ ..
New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first ODI
UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Catalunya
UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s Kokorou town
Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid global economic uncertainty
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Fiji
Myanmar, Bangkok earthquake: Death toll passes 1,000 amid rescue operation
Myanmar’s earthquake death toll jumps to over 1,000
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM announces remission in sentences of prisoners on Eid6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on overcharging: 97 vehicles fined6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal19 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness36 minutes ago
-
From UK to Pakistan’s slums: a Pakistani-origin woman’s quest to bring light to the forgotten36 minutes ago
-
ITP cracks down on overcharging public transport36 minutes ago
-
Two brothers among three Killed in road accident in DIKhan36 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam calls on PM56 minutes ago
-
Robber killed, 2 flee shootout with police during dacoity bid56 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh56 minutes ago
-
Moot highlights engineers' pivotal role in National Development and PEC's contributions56 minutes ago
-
Twin cities' salons buzzing with pre-Eid beauty appointments1 hour ago