Crackdown on overcharging in transport hubs ensures swift penalties, refunds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Afaq Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Ehsan Ali Shah on Sunday commenced inspections at various transport hubs along Kohat Road.

The Primary objective of these inspections is to ensure strict adherence to fixed fares. The public is earnestly requested to report any instances of overcharging at transport stations in Peshawar and be assured that their complaints will be promptly addressed.

During the inspections, numerous transport operators found guilty of charging riders beyond the prescribed fares were penalized on the spot.

In a commendable move, the overcharged amounts were swiftly refunded to the affected riders. This proactive measure by the authorities aims to uphold fair practices within the transportation sector and safeguard the interests of the public. The administration remains vigilant in its commitment to fostering a transparent and equitable environment for commuters in Peshawar.