Crackdown On Overpricing And Substandard Goods Continues In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The district administration has intensified efforts to control prices and maintain quality standards during Ramadan. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sana Fatima, along with Livestock Specialist Dr Sajjad and his team, conducted an inspection in the Link Road and Kehal area.

The inspection targeted general stores, fruit and vegetable shops, dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, and meat and poultry outlets.

Authorities ensured that essential commodities were being sold at government-fixed prices and took strict action against shopkeepers violating price control regulations and hygiene standards.

During the operation, substandard meat was confiscated and immediately disposed of. Officials have reiterated that such inspections will continue throughout Ramadan to prevent overpricing and ensure the supply of quality goods to the public.

