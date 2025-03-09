Crackdown On Overpricing In Abbottabad Continues During Ramadan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The District Administration Abbottabad Sunday has intensified its crackdown on profiteering and overpricing during Ramadan under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan. Special teams have been deployed to monitor prices and conduct daily inspections of markets to ensure compliance with official rates.
As part of this drive, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Arshad Mahmood, inspected various shops in the Mirpur police station jurisdiction, reviewing the sale of meat, fruits, vegetables, and chicken. Heavy fines were imposed on shopkeepers found violating official price lists or selling substandard products.
Similarly, Additional Assistant Commissioner-1, Sana Fatima, along with Livestock Specialist Dr. Sajjad, carried out inspections at milk, yogurt, meat, fruit, vegetable, and chicken shops. During the operation, one shop was sealed, while multiple others were fined for non-compliance.
In another raid, Assistant Director Industries/Consumer Protection, Muhammad Ibrahim, visited Jhagiyan and Murree Road, where he checked the pricing and quality of meat, chicken, vegetables, and fruits. Violators were penalized, and strict enforcement of price regulations was ensured.
Recent Stories
Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..
Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries
FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..
UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade
Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..
China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality
Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on overpricing in Abbottabad continues during Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
Schools of six snow hit UCs of Galyat to reopen tomorrow after road clearen6 minutes ago
-
Over 40,000 pay orders given under Nigehban package6 minutes ago
-
WCLA organises tour of 5 newly-restored historic sites6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations in different areas26 minutes ago
-
Governor assures full support for Kurram affectees26 minutes ago
-
PPP USA leader discusses minority rights with Governor Kundi26 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police net 9 criminals36 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to provide women opportunities of growth, advancement: Minister36 minutes ago
-
3 parliamentarians meet PM Shehbaz Sharif2 hours ago
-
Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh spreads Eid cheer with gift suits for deserving women2 hours ago
-
Qaiser expressed condolences on death of Dr. Sarfaraz2 hours ago