Crackdown On Overpricing In Abbottabad Continues During Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 07:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The District Administration Abbottabad Sunday has intensified its crackdown on profiteering and overpricing during Ramadan under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan. Special teams have been deployed to monitor prices and conduct daily inspections of markets to ensure compliance with official rates.

As part of this drive, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Arshad Mahmood, inspected various shops in the Mirpur police station jurisdiction, reviewing the sale of meat, fruits, vegetables, and chicken. Heavy fines were imposed on shopkeepers found violating official price lists or selling substandard products.

Similarly, Additional Assistant Commissioner-1, Sana Fatima, along with Livestock Specialist Dr. Sajjad, carried out inspections at milk, yogurt, meat, fruit, vegetable, and chicken shops. During the operation, one shop was sealed, while multiple others were fined for non-compliance.

In another raid, Assistant Director Industries/Consumer Protection, Muhammad Ibrahim, visited Jhagiyan and Murree Road, where he checked the pricing and quality of meat, chicken, vegetables, and fruits. Violators were penalized, and strict enforcement of price regulations was ensured.

