Crackdown On Overpricing In Abbottabad, Heavy Fines Imposed On Violators
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The District Administration Abbottabad Tuesday has intensified its crackdown on profiteering and overpricing during Ramazan under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan. Special teams have been deployed to monitor prices and conduct daily inspections of markets to ensure compliance with official rates.
As part of this drive, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Arshad Mahmood, inspected various shops in the Mirpur police station jurisdiction, reviewing the sale of meat, fruits, vegetables, and chicken. Heavy fines were imposed on shopkeepers found violating official price lists or selling substandard products.
Similarly, Additional Assistant Commissioner-1, Sana Fatima, along with Livestock Specialist Dr.
Sajjad, carried out inspections at milk, yogurt, meat, fruit, vegetable, and chicken shops. During the operation, one shop was sealed, while multiple others were fined for non-compliance.
In another raid, Assistant Director Industries/Consumer Protection, Muhammad Ibrahim, visited Jhagiyan and Murree Road, where he checked the pricing and quality of meat, chicken, vegetables, and fruits. Violators were penalized, and strict enforcement of price regulations was ensured.
The district administration has reaffirmed its commitment to curbing hoarding, overpricing, and profiteering during Ramadan. Price control teams will remain active to ensure the availability of quality food items at government-fixed prices, providing relief to the public.
