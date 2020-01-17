UrduPoint.com
Crackdown On Pesticides Underway In Lahore

Fri 17th January 2020 | 06:49 PM

A crackdown against persons involved in selling spurious pesticides is underway in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :A crackdown against persons involved in selling spurious pesticides is underway in the province.

A spokesman for the department said here on Friday that rights of farmers would be protected and those selling fake agricultural inputs would be dealt with an iron hand.

"The Punjab government is implementing zero tolerance policy against spurious pesticides," he added.

He said that the agriculture department was continuing the crackdown against spurious pesticides on strong evidences.

Regarding spurious pesticides complaint could be lodged on number 0300-2955539 through SMS or using WhatsApp application.

