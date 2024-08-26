Open Menu

Crackdown On Power Thieves Continues Across Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 10:54 PM

Crackdown on power thieves continues across Punjab

The Punjab Police has intensified its crackdown on power thieves across the province, including in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Police has intensified its crackdown on power thieves across the province, including in Lahore.

According to the data shared by the Punjab Police, since January this year, 38,786 accused involved in power theft have been arrested across the province and 70,705 cases have been registered. The spokesperson said that 46,463 challans have been completed and submitted.

In Lahore, 20,457 accused have been arrested, 20,775 cases have been registered, and challans for 6,506 cases have been submitted.

Dr. Usman Anwar has instructed to further improve the challaning ratio for power theft cases and to arrest as many proclaimed offenders as possible. He emphasised the need to enhance the recovery rate and ensure prompt registration of power theft cases. Additionally, he directed that zero tolerance policy be adopted in collaboration with the relevant companies. The IGP also affirmed strict actions will continue against those causing damage to the national treasury.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab January 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

7 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

7 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

7 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

7 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

7 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

7 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

7 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

7 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

7 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

7 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

7 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan