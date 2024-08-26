Crackdown on power thieves continues across Punjab

The Punjab Police has intensified its crackdown on power thieves across the province, including in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Police has intensified its crackdown on power thieves across the province, including in Lahore.

According to the data shared by the Punjab Police, since January this year, 38,786 accused involved in power theft have been arrested across the province and 70,705 cases have been registered. The spokesperson said that 46,463 challans have been completed and submitted.

In Lahore, 20,457 accused have been arrested, 20,775 cases have been registered, and challans for 6,506 cases have been submitted.

Dr. Usman Anwar has instructed to further improve the challaning ratio for power theft cases and to arrest as many proclaimed offenders as possible. He emphasised the need to enhance the recovery rate and ensure prompt registration of power theft cases. Additionally, he directed that zero tolerance policy be adopted in collaboration with the relevant companies. The IGP also affirmed strict actions will continue against those causing damage to the national treasury.