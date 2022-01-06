UrduPoint.com

Crackdown On Pressure Horn, Loud Speakers On Cards

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022

District administration Peshawar has decided to launch a crack down against pressure horns and loud speakers in the provincial capital and for the purpose committees have also been formed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has decided to launch a crack down against pressure horns and loud speakers in the provincial capital and for the purpose committees have also been formed.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (R) Khalid Mahmood with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gul Bano in the chair here on Thursday.

Besides, administrative officers, the representatives of Transport Department, Traffic and operation police also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail the increase in use of pressure horn and loud speakers, its impact on the environment and public complaints in this regard.

The participants of the meeting were told that pressure horn is being used in most vehicles in the provincial capital while fruit & vegetable sellers, scrap sellers and other vendors are unnecessarily using loud speakers to sell their goods and increasing hardships and agony of the residents of concerned localities.

Similarly, the pressure horns frightened other drivers and caused accidents.

The meeting after thorough discussion decided that Assistant Commissioner will head the monitoring committees at tehsil level to eradicate pressure horns and loud speakers.

The members of the monitoring committees will include the representatives of the Transport Department, Traffic and operational police.

These committees will take action against pressure horn and loud speakers.

Legal proceedings will also be initiated against the users of pressure horns and loud speakers.

