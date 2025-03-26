Crackdown On Price Gougers, Assistant Commissioners Take Action In Lalian And Bhawana"
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 08:37 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Lalian Shazia Rehman on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection of various markets in the tehsil
in order to protect consumers from exorbitant prices. During the inspection, she checked the prices of essential commodities, including fruits, vegetables, chicken, and grocery items, and imposed heavy fines on shopkeepers found overcharging.
She also ensured that price lists were prominently displayed at shops, warning traders that the law would come down hard on those exploiting consumers by overcharging for basic necessities.
Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Bhawana Sadia Jamal took stern action against three individuals caught selling food items at inflated prices. Cases were registered against the offenders for selling peas, lemons, and chicken above the official rates.
