Crackdown On Price Gouging, Kohat Authorities Take Action Against Errant Shopkeepers
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 09:55 PM
Kohat district administration on Friday launched a crackdown on shopkeepers selling meat at exorbitant prices in order to curb inflation and ensure the availability of quality food items at official rates
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Kohat district administration on Friday launched a crackdown on shopkeepers selling meat at exorbitant prices in order to curb inflation and ensure the availability of quality food items at official rates.
The drive, led by District Food Controller Gulab Gul, was initiated following public complaints and special instructions from Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali.
During the inspection, several shopkeepers were fined on the spot for violating official price controls, and a stern warning was issued to adhere to fixed prices to avoid stricter legal action.
The Food Department Kohat will continue to conduct daily market inspections to monitor prices of essential commodities and protect consumers from price gouging, District Food Controller Gulab Gul added.
Gulab Gul also urged citizens to report any instances of overcharging to the district administration, ensuring swift action against errant shopkeepers and safeguarding the public from inflation.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Sweden
SC judge urges institutions to utilize available resources to tackling climate c ..
Foreign Secretary reaffirms abiding support for Kashmir cause; inaugurates “Ka ..
5.6 million people in UAE, 53 countries benefit from ERC's Ramadan charity progr ..
DPM chairs meeting on roadmap to enhance Pakistan, Turkiye cooperation
One killed, six injured in two different incidents in Karachi
Pakistan may and may not change squad for ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025
AJK Govt announces day of mourning on February 8
Mass wedding ceremony in Jhang under CM Punjab's Dhi Rani program"
SU ORIC hosts workshop on National Research Programme for Universities
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi commends Forces for killing 12 te ..
Crackdown on price gouging, Kohat authorities take action against errant shopkee ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC judge urges institutions to utilize available resources to tackling climate change hazards2 minutes ago
-
Foreign Secretary reaffirms abiding support for Kashmir cause; inaugurates “Kashmir Resource Centr ..2 minutes ago
-
DPM chairs meeting on roadmap to enhance Pakistan, Turkiye cooperation2 minutes ago
-
One killed, six injured in two different incidents in Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Mass wedding ceremony in Jhang under CM Punjab's Dhi Rani program"2 minutes ago
-
SU ORIC hosts workshop on National Research Programme for Universities2 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi commends Forces for killing 12 terrorists in N. Wazir ..2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on price gouging, Kohat authorities take action against errant shopkeepers2 minutes ago
-
CTP launch operation against illegal vehicle Jumma Bazaar12 minutes ago
-
NA body reviews health sector budgetary proposals12 minutes ago
-
SP Headquarters Dera Muhammad Nawab Khan visits police Lines12 minutes ago
-
KLF 2025 kickoffs with vibrant inauguration ceremony8 minutes ago