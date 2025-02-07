Crackdown on price gouging, Kohat authorities take action against errant shopkeepers

Kohat district administration on Friday launched a crackdown on shopkeepers selling meat at exorbitant prices in order to curb inflation and ensure the availability of quality food items at official rates

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Kohat district administration on Friday launched a crackdown on shopkeepers selling meat at exorbitant prices in order to curb inflation and ensure the availability of quality food items at official rates.

The drive, led by District Food Controller Gulab Gul, was initiated following public complaints and special instructions from Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali.

During the inspection, several shopkeepers were fined on the spot for violating official price controls, and a stern warning was issued to adhere to fixed prices to avoid stricter legal action.

The Food Department Kohat will continue to conduct daily market inspections to monitor prices of essential commodities and protect consumers from price gouging, District Food Controller Gulab Gul added.

Gulab Gul also urged citizens to report any instances of overcharging to the district administration, ensuring swift action against errant shopkeepers and safeguarding the public from inflation.

