Crackdown On Price Hike: ICT Admin Arrest Shopkeepers, Vendors
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) In a swift response to citizen complaints, the district administration has taken decisive action against shopkeepers and vendors found guilty of overcharging for food items and violating price lists.
In this regard, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Farhan Ahmed led a crackdown on errant shopkeepers, arresting six individuals for charging excessive prices for food items. The action was taken after citizens filed complaints, highlighting the issue of price gouging.
In a separate operation, AC Industrial Area apprehended a fruit vendor and butcher for violating price lists in Sector G-8.
The authorities transferred the cases to the relevant authorities, urging citizens to report any instances of overcharging.
The administration's swift response to citizen complaints underscores its commitment to protecting consumers' rights and maintaining fair market practices. By taking action against those who flout price regulations, the authorities aim to create a more equitable and transparent marketplace.
Citizens are advised to report any instances of price gouging or violations of price lists to the relevant authorities. By working together, the administration and citizens can ensure a fair and just market for all.
