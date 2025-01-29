Crackdown On Price Hike: ICT Admin Arrests 6 Shopkeepers, Vendors
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) In a swift response to citizen complaints on Prime Minister portal, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has taken decisive action against shopkeepers and vendors found guilty of overcharging for food items and violating price lists.
According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Farhan Ahmad led a crackdown on errant shopkeepers, arresting four individuals for charging excessive prices for food items. The action was taken after citizens filed complaints on the Prime Minister's Portal, highlighting the issue of price gouging.
In a separate operation, AC Industrial Area apprehended a fruit vendor and a butcher for violating price lists in Sector G-8.
The teams of ICT administration handed over the accused to police, urging citizens to report any instances of overcharging.
The administration's swift response to citizen complaints underscored its commitment to protecting consumers' rights and maintaining fair market practices. By taking action against those who flout price regulations, the authorities aim to create a more equitable and transparent marketplace.
Citizens are advised to report any instances of price gouging or violations of price lists to the relevant authorities, using platforms like the Prime Minister's Portal. By working together, the administration and citizens can ensure a fair and just market for all.
