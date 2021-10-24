Crackdown on professional beggars from Oct 26

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The provincial government has decided to launch a crackdown on professional beggars in Peshawar from October 26 (Tuesday). Divisional Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud will supervise the operation.

The decision was taken in light of a report on professional beggars in the division that was presented to the Commissioner Peshawar Division, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

The report revealed 1463 professional beggars in Peshawar that is operated by a mafia through taking them to important trading centres for the purpose of begging.

On the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the Divisional Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan have constituted a committee headed by the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Peshawar, Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq was tasked to collect data of professional beggars and elements behind the practice before launching operation to cleared district Peshawar of the practice.

The committee has presented its report to the Commissioner that include the Names of 1463 professional beggars and their handlers along with their postal addresses.