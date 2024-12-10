Crackdown on professional beggars intensifies, 13 held

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The district administration has intensified its efforts to curb the menace of professional begging in the Federal capital, with 13 individuals arrested in recent operations.

According to the spokesman of the administration, in a recent move, the district administration, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (Rural), arrested 13 professional beggars. The arrests were carried out in the jurisdictions of Lohi Bher and Humak police stations.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, has urged residents to actively support the ongoing drive against professional begging.

He stressed the importance of collective action to tackle this issue and appealed the residents to cooperate with authorities and report incidents of organized begging.

Memon called upon the public to avoid giving money to individuals begging at public places, as it could inadvertently support these networks. Instead, he encouraged people to support recognised charitable organisations that work to address poverty and provide assistance to those in need.