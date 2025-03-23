Crackdown On Profiteering, District Admin Takes Action In Abbottabad During Ramazan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) In a bid to provide relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan and curb illegal profiteering, the district administration of Abbottabad has intensified market inspections.
Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shamimullah, along with his team, carried out a comprehensive inspection of various markets and business hubs across the city.
The inspection drive covered key commercial areas, including Link Road, Band Khoh, Khole Kehal, and College Road Mandian, where fruit and vegetable stalls, meat and poultry shops, general stores, and other essential commodity outlets were closely monitored.
District administration Abbottabad has ensured strict enforcement of the official price list issued by the district administration, making sure that shopkeepers adhered to fair pricing regulations.
During the visit, officials identified multiple violations, particularly instances of overpricing and non-compliance with hygiene standards. Immediate action was taken against shopkeepers found guilty of profiteering and failing to maintain sanitary conditions.
Speaking on the occasion, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shamimullah reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensuring affordability and quality for citizens during Ramazan. He warned traders and shopkeepers against any attempt to exploit the increased demand for essential commodities, emphasizing that stringent legal action would be taken against violators.
The district administration has urged the public to report any instances of overpricing, hoarding, or substandard food supplies to the relevant authorities. The inspection drives are set to continue throughout Ramazan to ensure a fair and transparent market environment for consumers.
Recent Stories
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..
UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting
Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..
Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..
Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries
4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
50kg smelled mango pulp, 25kg artificial sweeteners other items discarded6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on profiteering, District admin takes action in Abbottabad during Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
29 dead,1507 injured in 1290 RTCs in Punjab16 minutes ago
-
Light show at Minar-e-Pakistan marks Pakistan Day celebrations16 minutes ago
-
No force can break a determined nation : Commissioner16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day reminds of great sacrifices made for an independent nation16 minutes ago
-
Labourer injured as falls from roof26 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill sixteen Khwarij trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border36 minutes ago
-
Pak Defender Civil Organization marks Pakistan Day with Motorcycle Rally in Larkana36 minutes ago
-
DG Rangers Sindh visits Quaid's mausoleum, pays homage46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrates to renew pledge of loyalty. Shaikh46 minutes ago
-
Preemptive polio vaccination campaign launched in Khairpur56 minutes ago