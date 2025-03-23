Open Menu

Crackdown On Profiteering, District Admin Takes Action In Abbottabad During Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Crackdown on profiteering, District admin takes action in Abbottabad during Ramazan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) In a bid to provide relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan and curb illegal profiteering, the district administration of Abbottabad has intensified market inspections.

Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shamimullah, along with his team, carried out a comprehensive inspection of various markets and business hubs across the city.

The inspection drive covered key commercial areas, including Link Road, Band Khoh, Khole Kehal, and College Road Mandian, where fruit and vegetable stalls, meat and poultry shops, general stores, and other essential commodity outlets were closely monitored.

District administration Abbottabad has ensured strict enforcement of the official price list issued by the district administration, making sure that shopkeepers adhered to fair pricing regulations.

During the visit, officials identified multiple violations, particularly instances of overpricing and non-compliance with hygiene standards. Immediate action was taken against shopkeepers found guilty of profiteering and failing to maintain sanitary conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shamimullah reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensuring affordability and quality for citizens during Ramazan. He warned traders and shopkeepers against any attempt to exploit the increased demand for essential commodities, emphasizing that stringent legal action would be taken against violators.

The district administration has urged the public to report any instances of overpricing, hoarding, or substandard food supplies to the relevant authorities. The inspection drives are set to continue throughout Ramazan to ensure a fair and transparent market environment for consumers.

