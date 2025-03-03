Open Menu

Crackdown On Profiteering During Ramazan Continues In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 11:02 PM

Crackdown on profiteering during Ramazan continues in Karachi

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi Monday chaired a meeting to review the progress of campaign against illegal profiteering at his office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi Monday chaired a meeting to review the progress of campaign against illegal profiteering at his office.

All Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioner Karachi I Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Assistant Commissioners Rabia Syed and Hazim Bangwar, and others attended.

The meeting reviewed the progress of action taken against profiteers on 1st day of Ramzan decided to discuss strategies to prevent profiteering.

Deputy Commissioners briefed the Commissioner on their efforts and actions taken in their respective districts.

It was decided in the meeting that Deputy Commissioners will conduct raids and take alternative measures to prevent profiteering.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioners were asked to oversee the sale of goods at official prices to ensure people get commodities on official rates.

According to the 2nd day report, totalling Rs 68 lakh was imposed on 198 profiteers on the second day of Ramazan, with 24 individuals arrested and 19 shops sealed.

The Commissioner's Office has vowed to continue its crackdown on profiteering, ensuring that citizens have access to essential items at official prices during Ramadan.

According to the handout the city administration has taken strict action against profiteers, imposing fines and arrests across various districts.

According to the details In District South 62 profiteers faced action, with fines totalling Rs 1,69,000. 10 individuals were arrested, and 2 shops were sealed.

While in East District 29 profiteers were fined Rs 2,37500 in Korangi District, fines of Rs 2,37,100 were imposed, with 7 individuals arrested and 11 shops sealed in Central District a fine of Rs 1,45,000 was imposed.

In the District Kemari a fine of Rs 64,000 was imposed, with 3 individuals arrested.

In District West, a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed, with 2 individuals arrested and 4 shops sealed. In Malir District 26, shopkeepers faced action, with fines totalling Rs 1,43,000.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi has directed all deputy commissioners to ensure that citizens have access to essential items at official prices during Ramazan.

The administration will take strict action against profiteers, and citizens can report complaints to the Commissioner's office control room.

