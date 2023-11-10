Crackdown on profiteering, hoarding results in heavy fines and sealing of shops

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The district administration of Karachi has intensified a crackdown on hawkers, profiteers, and hoarders, resulting in a significant financial blow to offenders.

On Friday, 178 shopkeepers found guilty of exploiting prices were collectively fined a staggering amount of more than 21 million rupees. Moreover, authorities took the stern step of sealing five shops, while several others received warning notices.

The crackdown targeted various districts within the city, with vendors selling essential items such as food, poultry, vegetables, meat, fruits, flour, and sugar at prices surpassing the official rates. Punitive fines were levied on those found guilty of overpricing in different districts.

In Korangi district, six shopkeepers faced fines amounting to Rs 90,000, while in the South district, 20 shopkeepers were collectively fined Rs 2,86,000. The Central district saw penalties imposed on 21 shopkeepers, totalling Rs 4,40,000. Similarly, Malir District penalized 19 shopkeepers with fines. The most substantial penalty hit the Kemari district, where a colossal fine of 10 lakh 94 thousand 200 was imposed on 94 shopkeepers.

Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Saleem Rajput, emphasized the public's role in ensuring fair practices, encouraging citizens to report any grievances through Commissioner Control Room No. 021- 99203443 or Rescue 1299. This mechanism aims to promptly address complaints, ensuring swift action against offenders.