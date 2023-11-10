Open Menu

Crackdown On Profiteering, Hoarding Results In Heavy Fines And Sealing Of Shops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Crackdown on profiteering, hoarding results in heavy fines and sealing of shops

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The district administration of Karachi has intensified a crackdown on hawkers, profiteers, and hoarders, resulting in a significant financial blow to offenders.

On Friday, 178 shopkeepers found guilty of exploiting prices were collectively fined a staggering amount of more than 21 million rupees. Moreover, authorities took the stern step of sealing five shops, while several others received warning notices.

The crackdown targeted various districts within the city, with vendors selling essential items such as food, poultry, vegetables, meat, fruits, flour, and sugar at prices surpassing the official rates. Punitive fines were levied on those found guilty of overpricing in different districts.

In Korangi district, six shopkeepers faced fines amounting to Rs 90,000, while in the South district, 20 shopkeepers were collectively fined Rs 2,86,000. The Central district saw penalties imposed on 21 shopkeepers, totalling Rs 4,40,000. Similarly, Malir District penalized 19 shopkeepers with fines. The most substantial penalty hit the Kemari district, where a colossal fine of 10 lakh 94 thousand 200 was imposed on 94 shopkeepers.

Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Saleem Rajput, emphasized the public's role in ensuring fair practices, encouraging citizens to report any grievances through Commissioner Control Room No. 021- 99203443 or Rescue 1299. This mechanism aims to promptly address complaints, ensuring swift action against offenders.

Related Topics

Karachi Fine Korangi Malir Million Flour

Recent Stories

Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riy ..

Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riyadh tomorrow: FO

4 minutes ago
 PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in ..

PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza

12 minutes ago
 Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global ..

Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global South Culture, Communication

41 minutes ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan op ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against South A ..

2 hours ago
 IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money launderin ..

IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money laundering, tax enforcement

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day offici ..

Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day official visit

3 hours ago
PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Sola ..

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Solangi

3 hours ago
 PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM- ..

PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM-P’s support: Rana Sana

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. A ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, Histor ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal ..

Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal

4 hours ago
 PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Ga ..

PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Gaza

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan