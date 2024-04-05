Crackdown On Profiteering Launched In Kohat Bazaar
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 09:15 PM
In response to Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir's directives, Food Inspector Junaid Sultan of the Food Department Kohat on Friday carried out a thorough review of food items in Kohat Bazaar
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) In response to Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir's directives, Food Inspector Junaid Sultan of the Food Department Kohat on Friday carried out a thorough review of food items in Kohat Bazaar.
During the inspection, numerous shopkeepers were penalized for engaging in profiteering and maintaining poor cleanliness standards. In light of these findings, Food Inspector Junaid Sultan emphasized a zero-tolerance policy toward profiteering and the sale of substandard items, warning of stringent legal repercussions for those found involved.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
UN Chief calls on Israel to boost aid delivery to Gaza, rethink military tactics
Baisakhi Mela set to commence at Gurdwara Panja Sahib
UN, int'l organisations urged to investigate 'The Guardian' revelations on India ..
Attaullah Tarar calls on Governor Sindh
SNGPL disconnects 8 connections over illegal usage
PUC observes Juma-tul-Wida as Palestine Day, advocates for peace
Jam Kamal visits 'SLIC Cutting-Edge Data Management Center'
Banks must prioritise its lending to SME sector to support PM's vision of sustai ..
Tragic traffic accidents claim 2 lives, leave 8 seriously injured in separate in ..
Juma-tul-Wida observed with religious fervour
Swat police finalizes Eid security plan with focus on tourist safety
Hyderabad: 15 Profiteers Fined
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Baisakhi Mela set to commence at Gurdwara Panja Sahib2 minutes ago
-
UN, int'l organisations urged to investigate 'The Guardian' revelations on Indian terrorism in Pakis ..2 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tarar calls on Governor Sindh2 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 8 connections over illegal usage4 minutes ago
-
PUC observes Juma-tul-Wida as Palestine Day, advocates for peace4 minutes ago
-
Tragic traffic accidents claim 2 lives, leave 8 seriously injured in separate incidents20 minutes ago
-
Juma-tul-Wida observed with religious fervour20 minutes ago
-
Swat police finalizes Eid security plan with focus on tourist safety20 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: 15 Profiteers Fined27 minutes ago
-
96th BoG meeting at Ayub Teaching Hospital concludes27 minutes ago
-
Clinics on Wheels program under new mechanism to be relaunched in Punjab27 minutes ago
-
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies victory of 37 Senators27 minutes ago