Crackdown on profiteering launched in Kohat bazaar

In response to Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir's directives, Food Inspector Junaid Sultan of the Food Department Kohat on Friday carried out a thorough review of food items in Kohat Bazaar

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) In response to Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir's directives, Food Inspector Junaid Sultan of the Food Department Kohat on Friday carried out a thorough review of food items in Kohat Bazaar.

During the inspection, numerous shopkeepers were penalized for engaging in profiteering and maintaining poor cleanliness standards. In light of these findings, Food Inspector Junaid Sultan emphasized a zero-tolerance policy toward profiteering and the sale of substandard items, warning of stringent legal repercussions for those found involved.

APP/azq/378