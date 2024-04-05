Open Menu

Crackdown On Profiteering Launched In Kohat Bazaar

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Crackdown on profiteering launched in Kohat bazaar

In response to Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir's directives, Food Inspector Junaid Sultan of the Food Department Kohat on Friday carried out a thorough review of food items in Kohat Bazaar

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) In response to Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir's directives, Food Inspector Junaid Sultan of the Food Department Kohat on Friday carried out a thorough review of food items in Kohat Bazaar.

During the inspection, numerous shopkeepers were penalized for engaging in profiteering and maintaining poor cleanliness standards. In light of these findings, Food Inspector Junaid Sultan emphasized a zero-tolerance policy toward profiteering and the sale of substandard items, warning of stringent legal repercussions for those found involved.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Poor Sale Kohat

Recent Stories

UN Chief calls on Israel to boost aid delivery to ..

UN Chief calls on Israel to boost aid delivery to Gaza, rethink military tactics

2 minutes ago
 Baisakhi Mela set to commence at Gurdwara Panja Sa ..

Baisakhi Mela set to commence at Gurdwara Panja Sahib

2 minutes ago
 UN, int'l organisations urged to investigate 'The ..

UN, int'l organisations urged to investigate 'The Guardian' revelations on India ..

2 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar calls on Governor Sindh

Attaullah Tarar calls on Governor Sindh

2 minutes ago
 SNGPL disconnects 8 connections over illegal usage

SNGPL disconnects 8 connections over illegal usage

4 minutes ago
 PUC observes Juma-tul-Wida as Palestine Day, advoc ..

PUC observes Juma-tul-Wida as Palestine Day, advocates for peace

4 minutes ago
Jam Kamal visits 'SLIC Cutting-Edge Data Managemen ..

Jam Kamal visits 'SLIC Cutting-Edge Data Management Center'

5 minutes ago
 Banks must prioritise its lending to SME sector to ..

Banks must prioritise its lending to SME sector to support PM's vision of sustai ..

4 minutes ago
 Tragic traffic accidents claim 2 lives, leave 8 se ..

Tragic traffic accidents claim 2 lives, leave 8 seriously injured in separate in ..

20 minutes ago
 Juma-tul-Wida observed with religious fervour

Juma-tul-Wida observed with religious fervour

20 minutes ago
 Swat police finalizes Eid security plan with focus ..

Swat police finalizes Eid security plan with focus on tourist safety

20 minutes ago
 Hyderabad: 15 Profiteers Fined

Hyderabad: 15 Profiteers Fined

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan