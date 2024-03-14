Crackdown On Profiteering Traders In Mitiari
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The district administration of Mitiari has initiated a series of actions to enforce the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance. Deputy Commissioner Lal Dino Mangi instructed the officers of revenue and price control departments to conduct visits to markets in Mitiari, Hala, Saeedabad, Odero Lal Station, Khaiber, Bhitt Shah and other various locations. During these visits, fines totaling Rs. 23,000 were imposed on traders who violated official prices, while several hotels were sealed and warnings were issued to them.
According to reports received by the Deputy Commissioner's office regarding these actions, Assistant Commissioner Mitiari Abdul Sattar Sheikh, Assistant Commissioner Hala Abid Qamar and Assistant Commissioner Saeedabad Saud Khan Lund led teams that inspected 125 shops, stalls and outlets across the district over the two days of Ramazan. Essential items were checked for compliance with prescribed rates, and fines of about 23 thousand rupees were imposed on traders charging prices exceeding the prescribed rates.
Recent Stories
Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..
Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy
PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?
Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Qatari envoy calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Ramazan bazaars to inspect arrangements3 minutes ago
-
Drugs recovered from passengers at Peshawar, Sialkot airports3 minutes ago
-
APHC urges world to facilitate Kashmir solution for lasting regional peace4 minutes ago
-
By elections for KP union councils’ chairmen seats on April 25th4 minutes ago
-
295,000 families receive ration bags in DG Khan division4 minutes ago
-
Two wanted dacoits arrested, cash recovered4 minutes ago
-
Action continues against sub-standard food during Ramazan in ICT: DDO IFA4 minutes ago
-
Mangla Dam close to dryness: Only 0.348 MAF water left in reservoir as seasonal discharge continues4 minutes ago
-
KP CM for relaunching of billion tree project4 minutes ago
-
Two held for sheltering absconders4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 15 for possessing illegal weapons, operating petrol, LPG agencies14 minutes ago