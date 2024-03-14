Open Menu

Crackdown On Profiteering Traders In Mitiari

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Crackdown on profiteering traders in Mitiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The district administration of Mitiari has initiated a series of actions to enforce the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance. Deputy Commissioner Lal Dino Mangi instructed the officers of revenue and price control departments to conduct visits to markets in Mitiari, Hala, Saeedabad, Odero Lal Station, Khaiber, Bhitt Shah and other various locations. During these visits, fines totaling Rs. 23,000 were imposed on traders who violated official prices, while several hotels were sealed and warnings were issued to them.

According to reports received by the Deputy Commissioner's office regarding these actions, Assistant Commissioner Mitiari Abdul Sattar Sheikh, Assistant Commissioner Hala Abid Qamar and Assistant Commissioner Saeedabad Saud Khan Lund led teams that inspected 125 shops, stalls and outlets across the district over the two days of Ramazan. Essential items were checked for compliance with prescribed rates, and fines of about 23 thousand rupees were imposed on traders charging prices exceeding the prescribed rates.

Related Topics

Price Hala Saeedabad Saud Market

Recent Stories

realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with ..

Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..

58 minutes ago
 Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Battin ..

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display

1 hour ago
 PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

1 hour ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

1 hour ago
 US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

1 hour ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

2 hours ago
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

2 hours ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

2 hours ago
 Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

2 hours ago
 Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

5 hours ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan