Crackdown on profiteering traders in Mitiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The district administration of Mitiari has initiated a series of actions to enforce the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance. Deputy Commissioner Lal Dino Mangi instructed the officers of revenue and price control departments to conduct visits to markets in Mitiari, Hala, Saeedabad, Odero Lal Station, Khaiber, Bhitt Shah and other various locations. During these visits, fines totaling Rs. 23,000 were imposed on traders who violated official prices, while several hotels were sealed and warnings were issued to them.

According to reports received by the Deputy Commissioner's office regarding these actions, Assistant Commissioner Mitiari Abdul Sattar Sheikh, Assistant Commissioner Hala Abid Qamar and Assistant Commissioner Saeedabad Saud Khan Lund led teams that inspected 125 shops, stalls and outlets across the district over the two days of Ramazan. Essential items were checked for compliance with prescribed rates, and fines of about 23 thousand rupees were imposed on traders charging prices exceeding the prescribed rates.