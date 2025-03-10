Crackdown on profiteers: 7,473 inspections conducted, hefty fines imposed:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Price Control Magistrates intensified the crackdown on shopkeepers over charging exorbitant prices here during the holy month of Ramadan in the district.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem, the officials conducted 7,473 inspections in four days, imposing fines amounting to Rs 556,000.

During the campaign, 57 shopkeepers were booked under FIRs, while 88 were arrested on the spot for violating price control regulations.

The DC Muhammad Waseem reaffirmed his commitment to curbing artificial inflation, warning that FIRs would continue to be registered against those defying price control measures, a spokesman for district administration said.